Ariana Grande Got New Ink To Cover Her Pete Davidson Tattoo

Ariana Grande has had a rollercoaster year. She dropped her fourth album, Sweetener, to rave reviews, met a boy — Pete Davidson — got engaged, wrote a song about how damn happy she was. Then in September, news broke that rapper and ex-boyfriend Mac Miller was found dead from a suspected overdose. So, she took a much-deserved mental break, adopted a pig, and ended her engagement.
But in between all of that, Grande was racking up an impressive tattoo collection (some fan sites report that she has nearly 25). If you've been living under a rock or deleted your Twitter, you probably haven't been keeping up with the constant tattoo appointments of Ari and Pete as closely as we have. But at last count, Grande has five tattoos that are a tribute to/inspired by/an inside joke with Davidson (and Davidson has nine). But now that the relationship is over, naturally, she's covering up any reminders of boyfriends past.
According to an Instagram Story Grande posted last night — one totally unrelated to her tattoo, but alas, we're observant — the 25-year-old singer covered up a hand tattoo she got with Davidson back in June. It read, "reborn." (You know, because Kid Cudi is Davidson's favorite artist and released an album this year featuring a song with the same title.) And her cover-up is pretty damn good. As seen in her Story, "reborn" is now completely hidden by a fern leaf.
Luckily, Grande kept most of her Davidson-related tattoos as tiny as possible, which makes covering 'em up a little easier than, say, a tattoo of someone's last name across the ribs. We have a feeling this isn't the last tattoo she plans on ditching. While filming A Very Wicked Halloween a few weeks ago, Grande concealed her rumored "Pete" tattoo on her left ring finger with a bandage. If we were psychics, we'd say Grande will keep her cloud and "H2GKMO" tattoos because, hell, they're cute AF. But keep an eye on her left ankle, where she's got a tattoo honoring Davidson's dad, because we're betting that awkwardly sentimental tribute is the next to go...
