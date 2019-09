Ariana Grande Got New Ink To Cover Her Pete Davidson Tattoo

Luckily, Grande kept most of her Davidson-related tattoos as tiny as possible, which makes covering 'em up a little easier than, say, a tattoo of someone's last name across the ribs . We have a feeling this isn't the last tattoo she plans on ditching. While filming A Very Wicked Halloween a few weeks ago, Grande concealed her rumored "Pete" tattoo on her left ring finger with a bandage. If we were psychics, we'd say Grande will keep her cloud and " H2GKMO " tattoos because, hell, they're cute AF. But keep an eye on her left ankle, where she's got a tattoo honoring Davidson's dad, because we're betting that awkwardly sentimental tribute is the next to go...