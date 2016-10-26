Davidson credited Cudi's music for getting him through a dark period in life, during which he contemplated killing himself.



"He saved my life," Davidson said. "I would’ve killed myself if I didn’t have Kid Cudi. If you're 25 and under, I truly believe that Kid Cudi saved your life."



Davidson cited the Cudi's 2009 album in particular.



"I would’ve killed myself," he added. "Absolutely 100%. I truly believe if Man on the Moon didn’t come out, I wouldn’t be here."



Davidson continued to praise the rapper for being "real and honest" about his own mental health.



"It's kind of comforting to know your hero goes through the same stuff you do," he explained. "I think that's why a lot of kids my age can relate to Cudi and people love him so much is because he's a very emotional dude."



The SNL newbie is now friends with Cudi, and has been in touch with the musician since he entered rehab. According to Davidson, Cudi is "in good spirits."