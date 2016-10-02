In a revealing video interview with High Times, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson shared that he is not able to perform or function without medical marijuana.
"I got Crohn's disease when I was 17 or 18," he says in the video. "And I found that the medicines that the doctors were prescribing me and seeing all these doctors and trying new things...weed would be the only thing that would help me eat."
Crohn’s disease is a chronic inflammatory condition of the gastrointestinal tract, according to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America. The symptoms include abdominal cramps and pain, persistent diarrhea, rectal bleeding, and the urgent need to move the bowels.
"My stomach would be in pain all day and I wouldn't be able to eat, but then I'd smoke and I can eat and do my shows," the comedian explained. "I wouldn't be able to do SNL if I didn't smoke weed. I wouldn't be able to do anything, really. Me performing not high has gone awful. It's awful for me, because I don't feel well."
He also takes issue with medical marijuana users being labeled as lazy potheads, saying, "I work really fucking hard and I take care of my shit and I need weed in order to do that."
