Deadly Class’s new teaser, released during the show’s panel at New York Comic Con, is rife with dark shadows, passionate glances, and a whole lot of late-‘80s nostalgia. Other than revealing a premiere date (January 16, 2019), it doesn’t reveal a whole lot of new information about the upcoming series. All the same, it sets an intense and heavy mood that, in many ways, feels just as appropriate in 2018 as it might have in the ‘80s.