Lana Condor is coming back to your TV screen. She’s even playing a high schooler again — but don’t expect to see a Lara Jean redux.
Condor, who is likely best known for her turn as Lara Jean Song Covey in Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, will be playing a decidedly non-Lara Jean role in the upcoming SyFy series Deadly Class. The show, based on the popular comic book of the same title by Rick Remender and Wes Craig, is set in the 1980s and centers around a character named Marcus (Benjamin Wadsworth), a homeless teenager who gets recruited to join an elite private boarding school called Kings Dominion, where top crime families send their children. There, he meets Saya Kuroki (played by Condor), a student at Kings Dominion who introduces Marcus to the school’s secret Atelier of Deadly Arts. (It’s worth noting that, although Condor’s character could not be more different than the one she portrayed in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, it seems appropriate to assume that Lara Jean — who loves teen movies from the 1980s — would absolutely watch Deadly Class.)
Deadly Class’s new teaser, released during the show’s panel at New York Comic Con, is rife with dark shadows, passionate glances, and a whole lot of late-‘80s nostalgia. Other than revealing a premiere date (January 16, 2019), it doesn’t reveal a whole lot of new information about the upcoming series. All the same, it sets an intense and heavy mood that, in many ways, feels just as appropriate in 2018 as it might have in the ‘80s.
Deadly Class is produced by the Russo brothers, who directed Avengers: Infinity War. It also stars Benedict Wong, María Gabriela de Faría, Luke Tennie, Liam James, and Michel Duval.
Deadly Class premieres on January 16, 2019 at 10 p.m. EST on SyFy.
