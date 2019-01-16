View this post on Instagram

Last night, we wrapped shooting season 1 of @deadlyclasssyfy. It was the most chaotic, vibrant, sleek, undeniably magical experience of my life. Here I am watching my beautiful costars and friends act in their finale scenes... and I’m in awe of their talent and bravery. As I have been since the very first day I met them. I love you guys. We did it!!! || Premiering Jan. 16th @syfy... it’s going to be a rush ⚔️