The only people more excited than you for that To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel is the couple at the center of the original movie.
On Wednesday, Netflix finally spoke up about all that sequel speculation by confirming via Instagram that, yes — another movie based on Jenny Han's YA book series was indeed on its way. Another chapter of the Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean Covey love story? Consider it already in the queue.
Of course, it wasn't official until Lana Condor and Noah Centineo weighed in — which they did shortly after in Condor's own Instagram video.
It's so cute that Netflix should option it for its next romantic comedy.
In the video, Condor (in true Lara Jean Covey fashion) is sprawled on her bed, coming up with holiday gifts for her best buds. She concludes she will bake "Jenny" (possibly author Jenny Han?) her favorite chocolate chip cookies. As for her co-star Noah, well... he already has everything. At the exact moment that thought crosses her head, Centineo pops up on her iPhone, ready to chat about their new "Christmas contract."
Is this trolling fans who assumed that Condor and Centineo were dating offscreen? Maybe! (As far as we all know, they're not, by the way.) But who cares, because it's all in service of them freaking out over the To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel, which Condor declares she is contracted to spill the tea about. Yay!
Oh, and news of the sequel isn't the only thing Condor is teasing. At the end of the video, she picks up the phone, and gushes that the person on the other end "will make the perfect John Ambrose" — aka one of Lara Jean's boys whom she's loved before, and a major player in Han's novel P.S. I Still Love You. (Ambrose, in the first film, is portrayed briefly by Jordan Burtchett, but it is unclear if he will reprise the role.)
A To All The Boys sequel is truly the holiday gift we need.
