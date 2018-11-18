It’s hard to believe that several months have already passed since To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before was released on Netflix, striking joy and unrelenting crushes on Peter Kavinsky in hearts all across the world. And if you saw the movie right when it came out, it’s probably also been several months since you started wondering if it would have a sequel.
If so, we have good news for you: according to Lana Condor, a sequel looks like it might just happen.
“The whole cast would love to do it,” Condor said at Vulture Festival in Los Angeles, according to Deadline.
Jenny Han, who wrote the novel that the movie is based on, agreed.
“I think we all would love for that to happen,” Han said. “Everyone has said that.”
Officially, it doesn’t appear that anything — other than a lot of goodwill surrounding the project — is in the works.
But considering how astronomically popular To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before was (so popular that it caused Noah Centineo to gain at least 12 million Instagram followers in the months following its release), plus the fact that Han wrote two sequels to the first novel, sets a sequel up perfectly. Combined with what seems to be a real hunger from many Netflix viewers for unobtrusively wholesome, romantic fare, a follow-up seems nearly inevitable.
If there is a sequel, you can probably count on at least one item from Lara Jean’s wardrobe making a return: her platform boots.
At Vulture Fest, Condor also revealed that her character wore the heeled boots throughout most of the movie because Centineo is significantly taller than her. He’s so much taller than her, in fact, that it took some trickery on Centineo’s part to ensure it didn’t hold him back from getting the role of Peter Kavinsky.
Condor explained that when she auditioned with Centineo, the producers took a photo of them together to see how they would look as an onscreen pair. After they were cast, this proved to be a problem.
“When we went into a camera test, after we’d already been cast, I didn’t make it into a frame with him, because he’s that much taller than me,” Condor said. “I heard the producers were like, ‘What is happening?’ Later, Noah told me he would stand behind me and scrunch down to make himself look shorter. So, those shoes hold a special place in my heart.”
They hold a special place in our heart, too.
