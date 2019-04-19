Netflix Is Premiering 9 More New Treats This Weekend — Here's What's Worth Watching

April, your Netpocalypse has arrived. After weeks of mere Netflix content sprinkles, a true flood of new tv shows and movies are here for the Easter weekend.
On Friday, 19th April, the streaming service will premiere eight new projects. That means the long-awaited Gina Rodriguez romantic-comedy Someone Great is available for your viewing pleasure. That also means the very viral vulnerability expert Brené Brown has arrived on Netflix with a special on courage. Even To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star Lana Condor is about to stretch her vocal range with a very cute anime project. Then, on Saturday, 20th April, the digital giant will debut marijuana-powered documentary Grass Is Greener.
Between all of these new series, specials, and films, it’s nearly impossible to know what’s actually worth watching. We found all of Netflix's new offerings and broke them down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. This is the low-down on all of these Netflix treats, complete with trailers.