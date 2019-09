A reason to stare at Idris Elba for about four hours straight.Think This Is Us’ show-within-a-show The Manny meets Problem Child 2. Elba plays Charlie Ayo, a struggling DJ living in the shadow of his one-hit-wonder past. After decades of failure, Charlie is given a chance at redemptionwhen his best friend David (JJ Feild), a successful actor, returns to London. David happens to be married to the even more famous DJ Sara ( Piper Perabo ).The only problem is, the happy couple doesn’t want to toss Charlie in the studio with Sara. No, they want him to babysit their wildly out of control daughter, Gabrielle (Frankie Hervey). Antics and pathos ensue.A streamable eight-episode series starring the Sexiest Man Alive ? Of course you’re going to watch. Just don’t expect a lot more from this comedy, which doesn’t exactly know what it wants to be or who Charlie really is.