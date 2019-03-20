The Second Installment Of Jason Wu's Collaboration With Eloquii Is Finally Here

While you were dragging yourself out of bed this morning, spilling coffee beans on the kitchen floor and staring at your open closet hopelessly, power duo Jason Wu and Eloquii were saddling up for a big announcement. After collaborating together last November on an ultra-luxe, very glamorous plus-size holiday collection, the design dream team is back for round two — this time with an array of warm-weather-ready dresses, suits, t-shirts and skirts, sized 14 to 28, just in time for spring's arrival.
"With the last one, I wanted to create a holiday-themed collection since one of the things Jason Wu — the brand, not me — is most known for is creating that special moment," the designer told Refinery29. "But with spring coming, I couldn't ignore the other side of the brand, which is full of feminine silhouettes and delicate florals." The two brands unite to give Eloquii customers access to Jason Wu's work with zero compromises on fit or price. When asked about which design elements he brought from his namesake collection to the Eloquii collab, he answered simply: "everything." "I want to make sure that everything I do is authentic to the brand, no matter if it's a collaboration or anything else," he explained.
And that's exactly what he's done. From pleated dresses in mix-matching prints to pin-stripes suits with impeccable tailoring, the second installment of his collaboration is, according to the designer himself, "quintessentially Jason Wu." And that extends to the collection's quality, too. "The way the Eloquii team and I worked together, we really tried to keep the prices very affordable, but despite that, there is a real elevation factor to what we created. Everything looks expensive, but it's still super affordable." Add to that the flexibility of a digitally-native company and Eloquii's mastery of fit, and you've got one hell of a team.
So, take a look at the 26-piece collection ahead (especially if you still can't figure out what the hell to wear today). You're guaranteed a top notch selection of pieces to choose from (just ask Michelle Obama, who gave Wu his start back in 2009) with expertly-crafted fits — all for $150 or less. Available today in-stores and online as well as, for the first time ever, via Nordstrom and Rent The Runway, this collection is just waiting to be worn all season long.
