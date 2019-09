Teaming up with Eloquii, a go-to destination for women sizes 14-28, can only serve to expand his audience. The retailer has a long roster of successful collaborations, including a bridal dress collection with Stone Fox Bride , a recurring partnership with Reese Witherspoon's line, Draper James , and a capsule collection with Missoni heiress, Teresa Maccapani Missoni . Eloquii clearly has a knack for providing its audience with higher-end designs, brought down to being fit- and cost-friendly. In a statement shared by Wu's team, the designer says: "The opportunity to innovate together and deliver an elevated product at an approachable price point will make this a truly original collaboration." And we'll be keeping an eye on the offering come next season.