Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Jason Wu
Fashion
The Jason Wu X Eloquii Spring Collection Is Here
by
Eliza Huber
More from Jason Wu
Celebrity Style
Michelle Obama's Fashion Legacy Came Full Circle Last Night
Ana Colon
Jan 11, 2017
Designers
Shop Jason Wu's Brand-New Line Before It Sells Out
Ana Colon
Jun 15, 2016
Designers
Jason Wu & The Weird World Of Fashion Dolls
Gina Marinelli
Aug 28, 2014
Makeup
This May Be The Prettiest Collection You See All Summer
When we first laid eyes on Jason Wu's debut collaboration with Lancôme last summer, we knew we'd seen something special. Pretty lipsticks and shimmering
by
Maria Del Russo
Michelle Obama
This Super-Secretive Designer Is China's Version Of Jason Wu
The role of a first lady is crucial: She serves as a diplomat on trips abroad, raises awareness for social causes, and — perhaps inadvertently —
by
Venus Wong
Designers
This Is What Jason Wu's Version Of "Sexy" Looks Like
Strong start. Strong finish. It's an observation that could be easily confused with competition at the Sochi games. But, alas, we're talking about Jason
by
Gina Marinelli
Shopping
Sequins & See-Through: Your Friday Night, Solved
There's no better way to celebrate the end of a long January workweek than with a glass of wine (or two!), good eats, and the company of friends. Yes, our
by
Ellen Hoffman
Washington DC
MObama's Second Inaugural Dress Heads To The Smithsonian
Michelle Obama always picks winners when it comes to formal wear. And, the Smithsonian (along with pretty much everyone else) knows it. So, naturally,
by
Hollis Miller
Shopping
The Edgy Pencil-Skirt Outfit You've Got To Try
The holidays are coming to a close (say it ain't so!), but winter is just beginning. And, even though stores are already rolling out resort wear, our
by
Ellen Hoffman
Designers
Karen Elson Has The Worst Table Manners
We didn't want to be the ones to say something, but someone should. Karen Elson: Crawling on the dinner table is just bad manners. Still, we can't fight
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Models
When Black Is Chic: Jourdan Dunn On Runway Diversity
Bethann Hardison is making news with letters she's sent to various fashion designers around the world, demanding that more models of color be used on a
by
Lexi Nisita
Fashion Week
Photo Of The Day: An Unintentional Teepee At Jason Wu
There are more than enough elements to keep track of at any given show — clothing, makeup, hair, front-row who's who. But, the presentation space
by
Gina Marinelli
Makeup
Jason Wu To Launch Makeup Line With Lancome
At the tender age of 30, Jason Wu seems to have already cornered the market on cool, high-low fashion design — and now the style prodigy is setting
by
Tara Rasmus
Designers
Jason Wu Picks Christy Turlington For His Delicious Fall '13 Camp...
Christy Turlington has been busy, busy, busy. She was recently selected as the new face of Calvin Klein underwear, as well as one of a number of iconic
by
Samantha Yu
Designers
This Jason Wu x Nate Lowman Collab Reclaims Our Favorite Essentia...
Besides your LBD, your LWT (Little White Tee, that is) should be the next most versatile piece in your closet. It’s the go-to, no-trouble,
by
Alison Ryncarz
Designers
First Wintour, Now Wu: Fashion's Newest Artistic Director Is Jaso...
Jason Wu and Anna Wintour have more in common than sharing the pages of Vogue these days. Beginning June 15, the New York-based designer (and FLOTUS
by
Hayden Manders
Designers
Photoshop WIN: An Obvious Change That Actually Makes Sense, For O...
By now, we're all familiar with the concept of photobombs. They happen on the street, at parties, in family portraits — a danger that always lurks
by
Lexi Nisita
Events
Photo Of The Day: We Were Chandelier Stalking At Jason Wu
Big, shiny, sparkly things. They…can distract us...for…a long time. So, when we arrived at the Jason Wu show yesterday and were greeted with this
by
Gina Marinelli
Makeup
Next Up From Jason Wu: A Beauty Collab
Well, then. Here's a Friday afternoon treat: Lancôme has announced that the beauty brand will be teaming up with American designer (and recent
by
Hayden Manders
Entertainment News
And The First Lady Wore...Jason Wu (Again!)
Finally, after days of speculation, we know the first lady's gown of choice for her second inaugural ball — another Jason Wu confection, this time in
by
Holly E. Thomas
Designers
In An Alternate World, Jason Wu Fronts The Jason Wu Spring Campaign
When we spotted the just-released spring '13 campaign for Jason Wu a few days ago, we had no idea that Stephanie Seymour would not be the only pleasant
by
Gina Marinelli
Chicago
Cancel Your Thursday Plans — Jason Wu Wants to Hang Out With You
At least twelve times this summer, we uttered this unheard-of-in-Chicago sentence: “We can’t wait for January!” We were met by stares, glares, and
by
Jenny Berg
Entertainment News
Michelle Obama Wears Jason Wu's Diffusion Line
Seeing Michelle Obama in a stunning Jason Wu dress is no surprise — the designer is one of her go-tos for big events. But we've yet to see her wear his
by
Lexi Nisita
Makeup
Exclusive! Peep The Amazing Hair & Makeup At Jason Wu Before Anyb...
Last year Jason Wu stunned us with bondage tape ponytails and bonkers-yet-breathtaking jungle green eyes. So, suffice it to say we were stoked to see what
by
Taylor Barringer
New York
5 Things We Learned About Jason Wu Over Breakfast
We've long loved Jason Wu from afar, so we were thrilled to get the chance to sit down with him over an early a.m. nosh at YMA's Breafast With The Boss
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Designers
Exclusive: Jason Wu Talks All Things Sparkly, Glittery, And Shiny
Sparkle on dresses and peplums with pleating: These are a few of our favorite things. Throw in names like Jason Wu and Swarovski? Now you've really got
by
Gina Marinelli
Entertainment
2 Chicago Designers Create The Jason Wu For Brizo Window Display
We're having a proud moment. Local window display designers Linsey Burritt and Crystal Grover, (you know them as INDO), recently collaborated with Jason
by
Shani Silver
Shopping
$100 Off The Killer Shades You've Been Sweating All Spring
Love those chic shades by Jason Wu, 3.1 Phillip Lim, and Derek Lam? Modo Eyewear designs all of them plus 7 for All Mankind, Baby Phat, and two in-house
by
Us
Shopping
14 Art-Deco Wares That Feel Entirely Cutting Edge
While the '60s are overwhelmingly our closet's current era of choice, a few weeks ago when we were Downtown trying the new UMAMIcatessen, the beautiful
by
Brenna Egan
Washington DC
Check Out Our Favorite New Collab (Hint: It's Not Jason Wu)
There are a few things that we, as Washingtonians, have to have done at least once, for our claim to residency to be taken seriously. Things like
by
Alina Gonzalez
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted