Shop Jason Wu's Brand-New Line Before It Sells Out

Update: Get your credit cards ready — Grey Jason Wu has landed, and is now available exclusively on its brand-new website and at Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, and Nordstrom, with prices ranging from $295 to $1,395. Click on to see the full lookbook and to shop the available pieces.
This post was originally published on April 12, 2016.
Jason Wu just landed back in New York from his jet-set (and incredibly fashionable) wedding in Mexico. But, as reported in WWD, he's already back to work — and hitting the ground running with an exciting new venture. The designer announced on Instagram Tuesday that he's launching a clothing line inspired by his stylish friends.
"Introducing #GREYJasonWu a new sister label I've created that has been under wraps for the last 12 months," Wu captioned a shot of loose clothing labels for his new line. The brand, of course, already has a dedicated Instagram handle and hashtag.
The stack of labels are the closest look we've had at the actual clothes, but Grey Jason Wu has shared nine sketches — which range from summery cream-and-blue dresses to darker collared jackets and structured pieces — with a little background from Mr. Wu himself about how the line came to be.
"As the Jason Wu collection evolved over the last few years, I felt that there was room for a sister collection that very much addressed the needs of women who look for a beautiful, seasonless wardrobe that is neither too edgy or sweet," the designer shared. "There is a sense of relaxed sophistication with thoughtful details that is the basis for Grey Jason Wu."
According to Instagram, the idea for this line came to Wu from admiring his friends' personal style, and a desire to dress them. (Given that his inner circle includes Diane Kruger and Caroline Issa, we can understand why). "I created this collection for women who look for beautifully made, well-considered clothes that have a sense of whimsy and uncomplicated chic that suit their everyday lives," he explained.
No words on pricing or launch date yet, but fingers crossed for a range similar to that of Miss Wu, his lower-priced collection with Nordstrom. (All items from his inaugural collection in 2013 were between $195 and $795 — so, not exactly easy on the wallet, but more affordable than his namesake line.)
Wu did give us something to look forward to with Grey Jason Wu — collaborations. The designer is, of course, quite familiar with these: He has a Target pair up under his belt, as well as smaller capsule projects that run the gamut, from Melissa shoes and Lancôme beauty products to Canvas home goods. Naturally, the designer is bringing that spirit to his new line. For its first collection, Wu drew from from artist Hunt Slonem's famous bunny paintings, translating them into playful prints and graphics across apparel. "I've always loved the idea of collaboration, and with Grey Jason Wu I have the opportunity to work with some amazingly talented people," Wu wrote on Instagram.
More details should be coming soon. Until then, you'll find us refreshing our feeds for snippets of the forthcoming collection.
