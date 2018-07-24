Ever since Lane Bryant and Prabal Gurung ended their collaborative run, we've been lamenting the loss of an affordable designer plus-size collection. Luckily, someone's heard our cries, because Eloquii just announced an upcoming collection with Jason Wu, set to debut this autumn.
While images of the upcoming collection have yet to be released, Eloquii's team shared a sketch by Wu, giving a little teaser of what's to come. If the simple black and white drawing is any indication, Wu fans will be happy to know that the Jason Wu x ELOQUII collection looks like it will fall in line with the designer's affinity for classic and ultra-feminine silhouettes, an often overlooked category in the body-con dominated plus-size realm.
Jason Wu has racked up some pretty iconic moments throughout his career, from launching himself into the limelight after being selected to design the inauguration gown for the OG FLOTUS, Michelle Obama — which he closed out full circle by designing one of her last gowns during her reign — to becoming a household name by collaborating with Target on a top-selling collection. He's become a fashion week and red carpet regular and a friend to the stars, including his newly engaged BFF, Karlie Kloss.
Teaming up with Eloquii, a go-to destination for women sizes 14-28, can only serve to expand his audience. The retailer has a long roster of successful collaborations, including a bridal dress collection with Stone Fox Bride, a recurring partnership with Reese Witherspoon's line, Draper James, and a capsule collection with Missoni heiress, Teresa Maccapani Missoni. Eloquii clearly has a knack for providing its audience with higher-end designs, brought down to being fit- and cost-friendly. In a statement shared by Wu's team, the designer says: "The opportunity to innovate together and deliver an elevated product at an approachable price point will make this a truly original collaboration." And we'll be keeping an eye on the offering come next season.
