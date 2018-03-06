Draper James Is Extending Its Sizing With A Plus-Size Retailer

Draper James, Reese Witherspoon's lifestyle brand, launched in 2015. Featuring home and fashion items, the brand's pegged itself as a destination for all things Southern charm with bright prints, garden-party-ready dresses, and cheeky slogans like "Totes, Y'all" printed on bags. The site previously only offered clothing up to XXL (size 16), so this marks the first time it's expanded into true plus sizing. Eloquii, a progressive e-commerce site that solely focuses on plus-size women, has been pioneering fashion-forward designs for women in sizes 14-28 since 2014. In a press release, Reese stated, "Here at Draper James we care deeply about our customers' feedback and they've consistently asked for expanded sizing. We were determined to set out to find the right partner to better serve her, which led us to Eloquii, a brand whose fashion and fit we love."