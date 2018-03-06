Draper James Is Extending Its Sizing With A Plus-Size Retailer

If the motto "What Would Dolly Do?" resonates with you in any way, you may want to tune in to this exclusive new collection. Reese Witherspoon's Southern-inspired brand, Draper James, has teamed up with plus-size retailer Eloquii to offer DJ's signature styles in extended sizing.
Available Tuesday, March 6, Draper James for Eloquii is a true collaboration of Draper James' inherent Tennessee charm and Eloquii-approved designs and fits. Though sold under a collaborative title, Draper James devotees need not worry: The collection is every bit in line with the brand's current designs. Featuring 30 pieces, the spring collection, separately titled Escape Route, includes bright dresses, breezy separates, and a few choice accessories that are as colorful and playful as we've come to expect from DJ. Eloquii's touch comes in with fits made for its standard sizing, 12-28.
Draper James, Reese Witherspoon's lifestyle brand, launched in 2015. Featuring home and fashion items, the brand's pegged itself as a destination for all things Southern charm with bright prints, garden-party-ready dresses, and cheeky slogans like "Totes, Y'all" printed on bags. The site previously only offered clothing up to XXL (size 16), so this marks the first time it's expanded into true plus sizing. Eloquii, a progressive e-commerce site that solely focuses on plus-size women, has been pioneering fashion-forward designs for women in sizes 14-28 since 2014. In a press release, Reese stated, "Here at Draper James we care deeply about our customers' feedback and they've consistently asked for expanded sizing. We were determined to set out to find the right partner to better serve her, which led us to Eloquii, a brand whose fashion and fit we love."
The collab is ongoing, at least for another season: A follow-up, Hello Darlin', will drop in April. Expect the summer pieces to be just as sweet, featuring Draper James' signature magnolia print, denim separates, and more of its affinity for Southern phrases. The full Escape Route collection will be available for purchase at Eloquii.com and DraperJames.com, as well as for rent via RentTheRunway.com.