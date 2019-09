Going out tops are getting a very necessary update, and we’re here for it. The long lines and hefty cover fees at clubs may still be the same, but we’re saying “no thanks” to misogynistic dress codes that require heels and slinky low cut tops. 2019 us is dressing for ourselves, not others. Plus, by now, the line between daytime and nighttime style has increasingly blurred (see: a week of wearing sequins during the day). Which is great for us, because we're all about duality when it comes to clothing – especially when pieces are an investment. Clothing created specifically for an after-dark rendezvous can now be worn anytime and anywhere.