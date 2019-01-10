Going out tops are getting a very necessary update, and we’re here for it. The long lines and hefty cover fees at clubs may still be the same, but we’re saying “no thanks” to misogynistic dress codes that require heels and slinky low cut tops. 2019 us is dressing for ourselves, not others. Plus, by now, the line between daytime and nighttime style has increasingly blurred (see: a week of wearing sequins during the day). Which is great for us, because we're all about duality when it comes to clothing – especially when pieces are an investment. Clothing created specifically for an after-dark rendezvous can now be worn anytime and anywhere.
Don't get us wrong, we're still excited about extra slippery satin camis and chainmail cowl necks (thank you Paris Hilton) – those are what look best under a disco ball, after all. These chosen pieces, however, prove that some creative styling and a little layering can go a long way – all the way to breakfast the next morning and on.
Click ahead for the 16 tops that we're buying for our next night out.