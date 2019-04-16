Target's Slashing Prices On The One Item We Need Most For Summer: Swimsuits

Target has it all — literally. Laundry detergent, greeting cards, lacy lingerie, and more. So naturally, whenever we walk through those gleaming red and white doors, we're struck with the overwhelming urge to pick up everything in our eye range. But isn't that the best part about the place? With reliable low prices, a limitless range of merchandise, and more than 20 size options to choose from, you can get everything you need (want) without breaking the bank.
Now that warmer weather is almost here, we're making a bee-line for Target's 1,300-piece swimsuit collection. And while their aisles of random goodies are always top notch, their swimwear is somehow even better. Size inclusivity, on-trend styles, unbeatable prices — as per usual, Target's checking of all our boxes. But it gets better. Right now, this one-stop-shop is having a major sale on bikinis, tankinis, maillots and more, with starting at just $14.
So take a peak at Target's expansive swim selection ahead and pick up every swimsuit that catches your eye. After all, two (or three or four) is always better than just one.
