The Kona Sol collection runs deep — there are more than 180 styles, including beachwear and coverups — so we’re highlighting our top 10 favorite suits ahead from Target’s body-positive, unretouched campaign. (The rest of the impressive, wide-ranging selection is worth checking out, too, with everything priced under $50.) Whether you’re a one-piece gal or bikini all the way, there are plenty of dynamic prints, alluring cutouts, and vibrant colorways to go around this spring. Suiting up has never been easier.