Shopping for swimwear can be stressful if nothing fits — after all, swimsuits have to serve double duty of looking cute and providing appropriate coverage, especially when unpredictable ocean activity is involved. But fear not, beach babe: Target’s new size-inclusive swim line, Kona Sol, has an array of stylish suits designed to make any woman feel secure and confident, no matter her body. That’s because sizing ranges from XS through XL, with plus styles offered in 14W through 26W.
The Kona Sol collection runs deep — there are more than 180 styles, including beachwear and coverups — so we’re highlighting our top 10 favorite suits ahead from Target’s body-positive, unretouched campaign. (The rest of the impressive, wide-ranging selection is worth checking out, too, with everything priced under $50.) Whether you’re a one-piece gal or bikini all the way, there are plenty of dynamic prints, alluring cutouts, and vibrant colorways to go around this spring. Suiting up has never been easier.