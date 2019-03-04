Target Launched Not One, Not Two, But Three New Lingerie & Sleepwear Brands — & They're All Available Now

First up is Auden, a collection that includes 40 unique styles of bras sized 32AA to 46G and 50 unique styles of panties sized XS to 4x, all of which ring in under $22. While you know we already buy plenty of lingerie at the mega-store (who doesn't love those Hanes 6 packs for $8.99?), these new styles are unlike any you've snagged a deal on before. Tested on hundreds of women of all shapes and sizes, Auden is sure to be your new one-stop-shop when it comes to bras and panties.