Target Launched Not One, Not Two, But Three New Lingerie & Sleepwear Brands — & They're All Available Now
Update: Welcome Auden, Colsie and Stars Above — Target's three new sleepwear and lingerie brands are now available online.
This article was originally published on February 25, 2019.
While we recover from last night's Oscars — nursing a champagne-induced hangover, processing that "Shallow" duet by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (*cough* Ally and Jack *couch*) — the genius minds over at Target were cooking up one hell of an announcement. This morning, the mega-retailer launched not one, not two, but three new lingerie and sleepwear brands for us to lounge around in for the rest of time — or at least until the Bohemian Rhapsody-themed commercials stop playing.
Over the last few years, we've seen Target make some big initiatives when it comes to making fashion a priority. Between their teen-focused line, Wild Fable, an office-appropriate collection pegged Prologue and other in-house labels, Target, or Targét as we like to call it, has transformed itself from a big box store to a true fashion destination. And if you thought it was good before, just wait until you see what these new brands are bringing to the table.
First up is Auden, a collection that includes 40 unique styles of bras sized 32AA to 46G and 50 unique styles of panties sized XS to 4x, all of which ring in under $22. While you know we already buy plenty of lingerie at the mega-store (who doesn't love those Hanes 6 packs for $8.99?), these new styles are unlike any you've snagged a deal on before. Tested on hundreds of women of all shapes and sizes, Auden is sure to be your new one-stop-shop when it comes to bras and panties.
Then there's Stars Above, a sleepwear collection designed specifically for women of all ages. With over 125 different styles to choose from, we're betting you'll never want to get out of bed again once you've tried a set or two. And that's the best part: since all Stars Above pieces cost less than (drum roll, please!) $29.99, you won't have to stop at just one.
The last line of Target's new launch, Colsie, is all about staying on trend in the sleepwear and loungewear space. From pastel sports bras to of-the-moment bike shorts, every loungewear trend you've been searching for is now available at Target for $21.99 or less. Did we mention the entire collection is available for sizes XS to 3x? Now that's what we call a hole in one.
And if you thought this news couldn't get any better, just wait. On top of launching three brands, Target also revamped their entire shopping experience, both in-store and online, in order to make finding your perfect size and style easier and faster than ever before. All of this news comes as part of the brand's new "No Body Like You" marketing campaign, which according to a press release, "showcases unretouched women, of all body shapes, ages and backgrounds."
So while last night's festivities might have left you feeling slightly overwhelmed (in a good or a bad way, depending on where your loyalties lie in the movie world), we're betting that a first look at Target's newest collections will make you feel good as new (even if Olivia Colman's Best Actress win wasn't what you'd hoped for). Available in stores and online now, take a break from stalking Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton to sneak a peek at the collections ahead.
