Target has long been committed to advancing the conversation around body positivity and their latest swim launch is no exception. Meet Kona Sol, the retailer's newest swimwear brand, now available in stores and online. The collection is size-inclusive and features styles available in XS-XL with select styles available in 14W to 26W as well. The pieces in the collection range from bikinis to cover-ups to one pieces, so there are a variety of styles to suit (pun, very much intended) your beachwear needs no matter your style or size.
In addition to this brand new collection, Target boasts nearly 1,500 swim styles — so there's surely one affordable suit in the mix to kick off 2019 in. Maybe they'll inspire you to book a warm getaway in the next few months or maybe you'll just feel so good being stocked up on the summer essentials way ahead of the season. Oh, and did we mention each Kona Sol piece is under $50? Here are 22 of our favorites to get you started.
