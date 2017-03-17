Swimsuit shopping has become synonymous with hyper-photoshopped marketing that feels pretty distant from how wearing a bathing suit actually looks or feels, so we love seeing campaigns that are more realistic about what it's like to be bikini-clad. More often than not, we're clued into cool new brands and trends from social media, crowdsourcing our swim-season shopping from there. We've seen some brands embrace the value in this peer-to-peer connection by introducing inclusive hashtags to promote their new collections in ways that bring even more people into the fold — especially bodies that aren't usually represented in this type of imagery. Target's spring '17 swim range is bridging this gap even further with a photo series that feels like it was plucked straight from our 'gram feeds.