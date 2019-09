We've seen brands achieve incredible success (both critical and financial) through initiatives that commit to portraying bodies authentically and with little to no retouching. An obvious example is Aerie's #AerieReal; similarly, Target introduced its #NoFOMO campaign for swim season last year, which similarly put its emphasis on body positivity, and dispelled the outdated concept that there's only one type of "beach body." It's been a long journey for some of these retailers to get to this point — Target was called out for a pretty bad Photoshop fail on one of its junior's swim e-commerce images back in 2014, for example. But it's encouraging to see influential, large-scale companies make good on promises of inclusivity, both in terms of the products they stock and on the images they put out to promote their wares.