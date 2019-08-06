How To Wear Today's Most Popular Fashion Trends IRL

Today's trends aren't for the faint of heart. Consider, for example, those sky-high platform versions of the Mary Janes from your childhood or pouf dresses plucked from the 18th century. Wearing these outrageous trends isn't a feat you should tackle without at least getting some inspo first.
Before we incorporate square toe sandals and see-through tops in our wardrobe, we turn to street style stars for guidance. From Paris to Milan, Copenhagen to New York, they make the most outlandish trends seem totally wearable.
In the slideshow ahead, check out how our fave styling experts master the boldest looks of the season.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.