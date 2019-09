Here's How 3 Fashion Editors Are Wearing Their Wedgie Jeans This Fall

Sharing your denim secrets with the world is never easy. It's like giving out the name of your favorite vintage boutique or hole-in-the-wall restaurant. Once one person knows, it's only a matter of time before everyone finds out — and then you'll never get that table by the window. And when it comes to denim, it's even worse. You search forever for a pair of jeans that fit right, only to have them become popular and sell out before you can stock up. Losing out on your perfect pair because you leaked the brand isn't something you just move on from. No, that shit'll stay with you for life.