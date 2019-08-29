Here's How 3 Fashion Editors Are Wearing Their Wedgie Jeans This Fall

Sharing your denim secrets with the world is never easy. It's like giving out the name of your favorite vintage boutique or hole-in-the-wall restaurant. Once one person knows, it's only a matter of time before everyone finds out — and then you'll never get that table by the window. And when it comes to denim, it's even worse. You search forever for a pair of jeans that fit right, only to have them become popular and sell out before you can stock up. Losing out on your perfect pair because you leaked the brand isn't something you just move on from. No, that shit'll stay with you for life.
But our secret denim weapon is too good not to share. You've likely heard of the Wedgie Jean, a.k.a. the best thing to come out of Levi's creative studio since the 501s launched in 1873. But have you ever tried them on? Designed to recreate the fit of the brand's impossible-to-find vintage classics, the Wedgie offers all the same qualities (high rise, button-fly, faded wash) as the 501s, without the hassle of digging through vintage bins for them. Oh, and did we mention that they ring in at less than $100? They really are a no-brainer.
Now, denim brands across the board are making their own versions of the classic style, meaning that even if your first choice is all sold out, there are plenty of equally-as-flattering options to choose from. Check out how we're styling our Wedgie jeans and shop the looks ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.