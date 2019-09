Some of us just aren't (and will never be) shorts people. And that's okay. Fortunately, I'm calling summer 2018 the season of the summer trouser. That's right — I may have packed up most of my pants once warmer weather hit, but not all of them. Because there's something effortless about lightweight, slouchy bottoms as a shorts alternative in the summertime. Paired with a crop top or your favorite white T-shirt , it's the easiest way to rightfully give those denim-diaper cut-offs the middle finger.