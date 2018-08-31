Some of us just aren't (and will never be) shorts people. And that's okay. Fortunately, I'm calling summer 2018 the season of the summer trouser. That's right — I may have packed up most of my pants once warmer weather hit, but not all of them. Because there's something effortless about lightweight, slouchy bottoms as a shorts alternative in the summertime. Paired with a crop top or your favorite white T-shirt, it's the easiest way to rightfully give those denim-diaper cut-offs the middle finger.
Made of linen, lightweight cotton, or sheer lyocell or silk, we suggest adding a few of these to your clothing rack for the next few months, especially if you've found that you (like me) have officially sworn off shorts for good. Ahead, 14 breathable pairs of pants that get you the look without threatening too much leg sweat.
