The Corduroy Comeback Is In Full Swing

Ah, yes, the first few signs of fall are all around us. Our first hot-instead-of-iced latté, that sudden willingness to pack away our jorts, and an intense impulse to buy lots of new sweaters are all letting us know that the new season is near. But, there's one more (throwback) trend that's signifying fall as we know it in the year 2018, and that trend is corduroy . Frankly, it's inescapable.