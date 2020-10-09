God bless corduroy. The quintessentially autumnal fabric has shaken off its stuffy associations of geography teachers in ill-fitting blazers to become our favourite harbinger of the cosy season. Thanks to a slew of designers from Prada to Isabel Marant, corduroy in its many forms has been most welcome every autumn since its big comeback at fashion month in AW17.
Fast-forward to 2020 and everyone from Uniqlo to Acne Studios via Gucci and The Row has us hooked on the bookish fabric. It's the past we're looking to for inspiration, though. Think Dustin Hoffman in The Graduate and Love Story's Ali MacGraw swanning around a New England campus, and pair high-waisted flared cords with rust-hued rollnecks, double-breasted suit jackets with '70s tiered dresses.
If the academic look isn't really your vibe, a host of indie labels like Toast and Sideline are evolving corduroy's retro vibe via bomber jackets, tapered trousers and tent dresses which look equally great with brogues and turbo boots. Vintage is best, of course, and there's a host of '90s oversized shirts available at ASOS Marketplace and Beyond Retro. Don yours with a band tee and failsafe Dr. Martens to capture the grunge era perfectly.
Whether you embrace the studious '70s or a contemporary casual take, there's a corduroy look for you this season. Click through to find the best corduroy pieces on our wish list.