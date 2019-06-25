Beach dresses rightfully sit in their own category because the right beach dress should involve as little effort as going to the beach itself. As long as it checks off the boxes for functionality, is easy to take on and off, and possesses a whimsical air that says, "Yeah, I'm on vacation," you're covered.
But, if you're a little stuck with where to look beyond the typical caftans and cover-ups, opting for a silhouette you regularly wear anyway — like a wrap dress (hello, easy swimsuit access) or an off-the-shoulder number — is a good place to start. You'll also want to make sure your chosen fabric is light and breathable (think linen and light cotton), and something you don't mind getting wet (going to the beach should be worry-free, after all). To help you leave that years-old printed smock behind this summer, we've rounded up 18 beach dresses to wear anywhere, anytime. Fun in the sun never looked so good.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.