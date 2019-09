To save you from having to try and come up with ways to style skin-tight, cropped leggings and sneakers you and your dad might be twinning in, we're highlighting an athletic trend that 1) you probably already own, and 2) is comfy as hell. Dig deep into your overflow drawer for those oversized, drawstring athletic shorts. Yes, we're talking about the shorts mandated by your 8th-grade soccer coach. You were right to keep them around, if only just to sleep in, because nowadays, they look cool paired with a pastel-colored silk blouse and mini heels , or dressed down with a graphic tee and chunky sandals . No matter the will or the way, we're convinced the 16 options ahead will have you embracing athleisure — but not too much because what goes around eventually comes around.