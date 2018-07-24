Like clockwork, every few seasons athletic trends pop back up, throwing a wrench in the wardrobes of thousands and leaving a devastating wake of feminine dresses and ruffled wrap skirts behind. From biker shorts to chunky sneakers, it's near impossible to go without seeing at least a dozen athleisure-clad Instagrammers every time you scroll through your feed. And after so many sightings, it's hard not to fall victim to hopping on the bandwagon.
To save you from having to try and come up with ways to style skin-tight, cropped leggings and sneakers you and your dad might be twinning in, we're highlighting an athletic trend that 1) you probably already own, and 2) is comfy as hell. Dig deep into your overflow drawer for those oversized, drawstring athletic shorts. Yes, we're talking about the shorts mandated by your 8th-grade soccer coach. You were right to keep them around, if only just to sleep in, because nowadays, they look cool paired with a pastel-colored silk blouse and mini heels, or dressed down with a graphic tee and chunky sandals. No matter the will or the way, we're convinced the 16 options ahead will have you embracing athleisure — but not too much because what goes around eventually comes around.
