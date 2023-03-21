Clog On: 11 Cute Pairs Worth Slipping Into This Season

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Bucket hats, fanny packs, chunky slides, and crochet are just a few of last summer’s biggest trends that, just a couple of years ago, we would have avoided at all costs. But with a few nips and tucks (and more than a couple of Instagram influencers showing us how to wear them), even those "not-so-cool" pieces can quickly transform into a must-have item. That's why we’re (finally!) breaking the stigma surrounding clogs and making a case for them as your favourite winter shoe.
Welcome to the shoe of endless possibilities. Lately, clogs have been seen styled in the most diverse of ways — accompanying summer sundresses and athletic shorts alike. And now we're gearing up for all the ways we can style them during the upcoming cooler months.
The comfort level they’re known for, combined with their revamped look, make for an unbeatable choice for style and comfort. Really, our only question is: Who isn’t wearing clogs right now? And if the answer is you, well, we’ve got you covered with the 11 pairs ahead.