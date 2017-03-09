If your regular Saturday morning routine involves a bacon, egg, and cheese in bed and slipping into a TV binge, you might want to rethink your definition of brunch. After all, now that spring has finally blessed us with some alfresco dining opportunities (i.e. we can step outdoors without seeing our breath), it's high time to swap your robe and sweatpants for something a little more, well, presentable and venture into the real world. What'd we have in mind, you ask?
To start, the season's new batch of trends we've been eager to debut — like khakis (now without the school-uniform connotation), berets, and cool-but-cozy crushed velvet. To help you master these made-for-spring styles, we teamed with AG to whip up several easy looks that'll have you summoning your friends and requesting an outdoor table in no time. With your outfit quandary solved, the only thing left to navigate is that hefty brunch menu. Lemon ricotta pancakes or eggs florentine? Gets us every time.