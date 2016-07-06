15 Princess-Worthy Shoes To Slip Into This Season

These boots were made for...stomping around palaces, court dances, and tending to royal engagements. Is that not how the song goes?
You might have seen the heeled loafers, metallic flats, and bejeweled sandals elegantly trotting down the runways this season, and thought little of it. But with Gucci leading the charge (and fast fashion stores following suit) princess-worthy shoes are catching on. They're part-Disney, part-Marie Antoinette, and all sorts of modern-day cool (just look to Alexa Chung for a lesson on how to make them work). Plus, with these shoes, you can be your own Prince Charming.
If you're afraid you're not into the pink, frilly princess lifestyle, well, fear not. The 15 kicks ahead look just as royal with some Levi's 501s as they do with an A-line skirt or sundress. Click through for all the pairs worth slipping your Cinderella feet into this season.
