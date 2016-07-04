These boots were made for... stomping around palaces, court dances and ensnaring sleepy princesses. Is that not how the song goes?



You might have seen the heeled loafers, metallic flats and bejewelled sandals elegantly trotting down the catwalks this season, and thought little of it. Gucci has been leading the way with heeled golden booties and backless embroidered loafers fit for a king for a few seasons now, and as Alexa is never seen out of hers, everybody is swiftly following green-emerald suit. Suddenly they are all over the high street.



Not sold yet? You should be. They look absolutely royal with some Levi's 501s and are perfect paired with an A-line skirt or tea-dress. Go for mid-heeled metallic slip ons, swash-buckling buckled booties and pointed flats for high octane courtly chic (just go casual elsewhere.) In these shoes... you can be your own Prince Charming.

