This Under-$40 Clog Boot Only Looks Expensive

If the price-to-style ratio already has your head spinning, it’s time to sit down — the jaw-droppage continues. The shoe boasts a cushy memory-foam footbed (which, as clog truthers know, is a rarity), there's a side zip for effortless on-off wear, the bottom sole is tracked with skid-free rubber, and the wooden sole has a glow-up of 2.25". With these types of features on the menu, it's really no wonder that this clog currently rates a 4.7 out of 5 stars and boats 111 reviews. "I can’t say enough about these boots," writes one target.com reviewer. "They are shockingly comfortable and somehow go with everything. They elevate every outfit. I’ve wanted clog boots for years and I’m thrilled to have found these at such a low price!"