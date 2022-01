This Under-$40 Clog Boot Only Looks Expensive

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here If you've been following our footwear coverage for some time, you already know that we're unrepentant fans of the clog . And though it may seem like the " clog trend " is perpetually on a two-year cyclical cadence, its clockwork-like resurgence is a testament to how the clompy wooden-soled shoe is actually as timeless as, say, the oversized blazer or the white button-down . You may as well consider it an essential piece in your capsule wardrobe But, we also acknowledge that the clog is polarizing for myriad valid reasons: They can be frightening to walk in (we shudder at the thought of crossing cobblestone streets), they're fug-licious (in a good way, we would argue), and they're generally going to cost you some decent coin (especially if they're handcrafted by authentic Swedish clogglers). That last pain point is probably the toughest hurdle to overcome — prices that can clock in at a few hundos aren’t exactly conducive to a trend trial run.So, what's a clomp-curious person to do if they'd like to test-drive a starter clog? Well, we're going to reveal a secret that's hiding in plain sight — as it turns out, Target has a shearling-lined ankle clog (which appears to be a dead-ringer dupe for a way higher-end style) for only $39.99.