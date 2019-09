The One Summer Trend I’m Not Ready To Let Go Of

From Reformation dresses to this summery jumpsuit that, for once, fits me just right , linen has been my hero fabric for the past couple of months. And I know I'm not the only one. It's the fabric we wore to weddings, to the breach on the weekend, and to Sunday brunch. It's so synonymous with summer that you couldn't look at any New York hot-spot without catching at least one person in a linen tunic or a matching front-tie blouse and skirt set.