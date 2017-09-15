The One Summer Trend I’m Not Ready To Let Go Of

Bring on sweater weather — I'm ready for it! Well, at least I thought I was. You see, these first few chilly days got me excited to lean into cute knits and oversized coats. But when I catch a glimpse of one trend in my closet, there's a part of me that's not ready to let go of summer — and that trend is linen.
From Reformation dresses to this summery jumpsuit that, for once, fits me just right, linen has been my hero fabric for the past couple of months. And I know I'm not the only one. It's the fabric we wore to weddings, to the breach on the weekend, and to Sunday brunch. It's so synonymous with summer that you couldn't look at any New York hot-spot without catching at least one person in a linen tunic or a matching front-tie blouse and skirt set.
Even though I've broken out my boots and started shopping for some sweaters, it's going to be tough to say goodbye to my linen pieces until spring. Bu before summer is officially over, let's remember the linen that lived it with us. Here's 10 pieces I'm not ready to give up just yet.