I should probably add some context to explain why me going to Utah — a state known for the Sundance Film Festival, the Mormon Church, and stunning natural landscapes — matters: I‘ve never been an outdoorsy person. I belong inside, where there’s central air conditioning and comfortable chairs and floor to ceiling windows that allow me to look out and see God’s handiwork from the comfort and safety of four walls. I like to be separated from the elements in their raw form. I’ve always been this way. But hating (or fearing) the great outdoors means that when it comes to travel, my globetrotting options have been somewhat limited. While I love the idea of lounging in a thong on somebody’s rich daddy’s boat during a beach vacation or taking a quick jaunt to an art museum in a major city, there’s more to the world than beaches and bustling urban sprawls. And I owe it to myself to see as much of it as I can while I still can. After all, I did promise that my 30s would be all about adventure and taking risks, even when they took me out of my comfort zone.