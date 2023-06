The Blackening’s Antoinette Robertson On The Necessary Unseriousness Of Black Culture

From jump, The Blackening establishes itself as a horror story by tapping into one of the genre’s most common and most frustrating premises: a group of friends meeting up at an isolated cabin in the middle of nowhere . (Why are we still going to the woods?!) Complicating this horror cliche is the fact that this particular friendship circle is made up entirely of Black people. (If you know, you know: the one Black person in a horror movie is historically always the first to die . But if everybody is Black, wouldn’t that cancel out the rule?) Rather than taking a trip to, say, Cabo or Ghana, these college friends choose to subvert the norm by hosting their casual reunion at a luxurious house in the woods for a weekend of shenanigans and binge drinking. Though the vibes start off on a good foot — Spades! Jungle juice! Recreational drug use! — they reluctantly find themselves participating in a sick and twisted competition with higher stakes than a round of Taboo! at game night . Some psychopath has trapped them in their Airbnb, and the only way to escape alive is by proving that they’re the Blackest of the bunch. But as it turns out, Blackness isn’t so easy to quantify, even when your life depends on it.