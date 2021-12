Still, in the age of the reboot, it’s actually quite rare to watch a completely new premise unfold on the screen. Whether we like it or not, we’re seeing an unprecedented number of classic storylines be retold for new audiences with modern updates, and the remake train doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. And, if we’re going to take it a step further, there is no shortage of white shows that are following the same prescription on primetime television and across streaming platforms. Steamy hospital dramas à la Grey’s Anatomy , New Amsterdam, and The Good Doctor will never not have a place on television, and even amidst the ongoing movement to defund the police, cop procedurals like CSI and Law & Order are still getting spinoff after spinoff. Even in the reality dating space, the shows are only slightly varied; we’re dating in the wilderness (Naked & Afraid of Love), dating on an island ( Bachelor in Paradise and Love Island ), getting engaged or married and then dating without ever seeing the person first ( Love is Blind and Married at First Sight). Same recipe, different ingredients.