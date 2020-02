The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have set the standard for dating shows, but it seems like the Love Is Blind creators either actively or subconsciously to cherry picked ideas from the popular spinoff Bachelor in Paradise. Like Bachelor in Paradise, Love Is Blind allows all of its contestants to get to know each other and build connections by giving them free reign over a designated space. No one is assigned a person or a date, they simply interact as they want to for a 10 day period ( BIP is filmed over three weeks at a resort in Mexico). But with the twist, their interactions occur in “pods” where they can only hear the other person through an opaque screen. The contestants determine who they have the best connection with, but because of the free will aspect, there's potential for love triangles, just like on Bachelor in Paradise. While the men and women are quarantined to opposite sides of the Love is Blind compound to ensure no one sees the person they may fall in love with, the contestants all speak to the same people and compare their interactions when they return to their living quarters at night. And in case you're wondering, these love triangles don’t just disappear when they leave the compound; real connections are made in the pods, creating some sticky situations as an engaged contestants move into the real world, too.