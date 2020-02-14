But Love Is Blind also shares some DNA with TLC's 90 Day Fiancé, because everything that happens after the Love Is Blind couples leave the pods and meet for the first time are the exact same steps from the popular docuseries. On the TLC show, the couples have applied for K-1 visas and have 90 days to marry each other. During those 90 days, they meet in person, typically move in together, and meet each other’s families. In comparison, the timeline for Love Is Blind is quite short, considering the contestants only talk to each other in the pods for 10 days before getting engaged and having 28 days to marry (that's 38 days, which admittedly doesn't have quite the same ring to it). They are supposed to meet family and friends, although not every couple is successful at organizing these meetups. The Love Is Blind couples live together in apartments rented to them by the show and discuss where they will live once they are married. There's a little bit of a barrier between actually integrating their lives, because they move somewhere with neutral ground and no effect on their finances, unlike on 90 Day, where everyone's personal space is in play.