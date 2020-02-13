Looking in from the outside, the post-honeymoon stage is where the feelings that came across as brash hit sincerity. You can't help but feel sympathetic for the young couples' turmoil and, sadly, it's probably because this is the part of the series that feels most real. Putting your life on hold to enter this frenzied version of Blind Date feels very Black Mirror but reinforces the fact that lots of people feel a very real pressure to find the big L.O.V.E. and lock it down at any cost. Sometimes it works, sometimes it really doesn't. And though the glossy drama of reality TV certainly isn't for everyone, you can't ignore the wild (and yes, at times intimidatingly intense) determination it takes to stick a finger up to tradition and ride the Netflix train all the way to a potential happily ever after.