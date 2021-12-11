If the rest of Hollywood can reuse and recycle plots and premises, Black shows can be given that same grace. Yes, Harlem is the latest in a long line of series about a group of mostly upwardly mobile, Black women living in a big city. The show isn’t meant to be reflective of every Black person’s experience — no one project can do that — but it is a reality for some of us, sprawling uptown brownstones notwithstanding. Even if it isn’t particularly relatable for everyone, Harlem at its core is what we have been asking for from Hollywood for years: a story about Black people just living their Black ass lives. No extreme racial trauma. No playing second fiddle or comedic relief to a white person. Just Black women looking good and living better. Maybe it’s just me, but I don't think that there’s such a thing as “overdone” when it comes to that.