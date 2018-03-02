Approximately eight food stations are arranged in a horseshoe, and we immediately rush to get in line. It would have felt like just any other food festival, except for a few cameras racing around capturing the scene. At each station, I get a small plate of vegetables prepared by two contestants. My fellow attendees are all Top Chef superfans; they quickly fill me in on some of what was going on. Each of the three finalists (chefs Adrienne Cheatham, Joe Flamm, and Joe Sasto) got to pick one eliminated contestant to help them out throughout the penultimate challenge. To further disguise who the finalists were, the eliminated contestants also made dishes. We have no idea whose food is whose, though, as we wait in line, I pick up on some more gossip: cameras are definitely going to some tents and not others to capture judges eating, which seems like a pretty big clue about who is still in the running.