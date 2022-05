Your Favorite (Fictional) Teacher Quinta Brunson Is Giving Back To Classrooms IRL — You Can, Too

In an ideal world, teachers would be considered some of the most respected members of society because of the work that they do; educating and caring for our kids nine hours a day, five days a week, 36 weeks a year is quite the responsibility. And many teachers take the duty on with a smile, with the hopes of positively influencing their students’ lives , keeping them going through even the longest days. As of late, that responsibility is even more daunting. When COVID first hit in March 2020, no one knew exactly how it would completely alter our lives; schools shut down for what we thought would only be a few days. But the weeks stretched into months and then, years, of virtual learning , and even when schools opened up again, disorganized administrative policy and confusing health guidelines contributed to a chaotic learning environment for all involved. The classroom had become a COVID hotspot and a major stressor.