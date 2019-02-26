He also points out that Cristóbal Balenciaga himself recreated everyday ideas and motifs for haute couture. “It was a uniform of the poor that he turned into an icon for the brand,” Gvasalia said of the Vareuse, a loose shirt fishermen in Spanish villages wore, which Balenciaga transformed into short dresses for the runway. “I just wanted to point out that appropriation didn’t start as a concept in fashion with me,” Gvasalia explains. “I’ve just maybe modernised it in a way that’s understandable for my generation of consumers who I talk to. Because we grew up with the same values, the same interests, and I would call this the first Internet generation.”