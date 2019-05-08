Meet The Gap-Toothed Rocker Who's The New Face Of Gucci Beauty

"One day, and I'm serious, it flew off into the ocean," Miller says. "I was like, 'Wait, it’s just way easier to be myself.' It took me a while to let that go and release all the pent-up insecurities about it. Once you go hard in being yourself and loving yourself, the people that fall away and don't accept you, they can keep walking away. The people who don’t walk away love you for yourself. As soon as I made the turn to celebrating it and seeing beauty in that flaw, I was like, 'Wow, life rules.' Now, I love my teeth."