Sara Brown, designer and podcaster



What do you wear when tackling humidity and dealing with air con during summer?



It's all about loose layers. When I was working in Italy the contrast between the heat outside and the air con inside was intense, so I would wear sleeveless loose dresses when I was outside but always made sure I had a cute cardigan to layer on at my desk. I look to cotton and linen and avoid synthetic fabrics as these always seem too sweaty. When I'm on holiday I'm the type of girl who wears her swimwear as underwear (Alpine Butterfly has super cute ones) just in case I get near water so I can beat the heat and cool off with a swim. I'm such a water baby.



How would you describe your summer wardrobe?



Definitely full of colourful and printed lofty dresses, and throw-on kaftans always styled up with a pair of comfy sandals. This year my obsession is Teva Hurricane Drift sandals in lemon yellow. I also like to play with conversational fruit prints in the summer, I love an oversized tropical shirt styled back with my pale coloured jeans.



What is your hero piece for summer and why?



My hero piece is a bit of a necessity for a plus-size girl in the summer. I will always pair any dresses with anti-chafing shorts underneath as no one wants summer chub rub. I am on the hunt for some fun bright coloured pairs that you don't mind being visible if you're in a shorter dress.



Tell us one item that's currently on your summer wish list.



I am after a cute bucket-style hat that actually fits me and looks good. I love all the hats that Laura Jackson has been wearing recently, I think they are Ganni. So one of those in a colourful print would be perfect.