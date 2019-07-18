Story from Fashion

This summer – like every summer – the old outdoor humidity vs indoor air con dilemma has us stumped. It's quite the conundrum: We want to look cute in airy, light pieces but equally, we'd rather not be sat at our desks, teeth chattering and wishing we'd grabbed that cropped cardi as we were rushing out the door.
Luckily we think we've found a solution to our wardrobe woes. The answer? Instagram of course. Many a time we've bookmarked the ideal outfit to copy once the weather obliges (we're still trying to nail Naomi Shimada's carefree summer wardrobe). Whether it's slipping on a pair of pleated trousers, baggy cargo pants or just a plain old square-neck vest, we asked five influencers for their tips on how best to tackle the dilemma. Get ready to take some notes...
Simran, model & writer



What do you wear when tackling humidity and dealing with air con during summer?

I'm pretty much usually in baggy trousers and a crop top, so it makes it easier to navigate cool air – for example, baggy Carhartt cargo pants, a crop, then I usually just chuck a shirt over. I'm also pretty basic in the sense that I usually layer up. I love big, cosy hoodies, like the Ashley Williams tie-dye one.

What is your hero piece for summer and why?

I thrifted this amazing vintage Kenzo denim mini skirt in Paris a few weeks ago – the detail in the pattern is amazing and I love the distressed hem, it's just perfect.

How would you describe your summer wardrobe?

Lots of oversized tops, mini skirts, trainers – comfy, still maintaining my streetwear vibe but also trying to incorporate a little bit more femininity into my looks. There's also a really great Asai bag I want in my wardrobe.

Tell us one item that's currently on your summer wish list.

There's an organza double layer Heron Preston shirt I have my eye on.
Flex Mami, DJ, author and presenter



What do you wear when tackling humidity and dealing with air con during summer?

This isn’t a problem I’ve had to deal with recently now that I work from home as a freelancer, so I’m trying to cast my memory back to my PR days. I personally find that I can regulate my body temperature better when my skin isn't touching, so I would avoid skirts. I don't need to be chafing. My go-to outfit combination would be a tight cotton singlet – I mainly get them from ASOS or Pretty Little Thing (even if I sweat, it’ll air out and dry) – wide leg trousers and a big oversized or long-sleeve button-up shirt. Or an off-the-shoulder long-sleeve top works; I recently purchased a pink gingham one from ASOS.

How would you describe your summer wardrobe?

It’s mostly fanciful and colourful. I feel like I’m only just discovering how to dress sensibly. I generally wear something that looks good and makes me feel good, and let the weather be a secondary consideration. I recognise I have the privilege to do that working from home.

What is your hero piece for summer and why?

A singlet. I have never been one to embrace basics but I finally understand why they exist. It requires no thought yet looks pristine and considered when paired with anything. It’s the simplest way to put together a perfect look. I do think the cut needs to be considered. Not all singlets are made the same.

Tell us one item that's currently on your summer wish list.

Something comparable to the fuchsia daisy Gül Hürgel linen midi dress. I’m still a big fan of the Little House on the Prairie meets millennial creative moment.
Brittany Bathgate, style blogger



What do you wear when tackling humidity and dealing with air con during summer?

When it's hot and humid outside the last thing you want to do is carry around an emergency jacket or an extra layer that you have to carry awkwardly over your arm. The knack (I've found) to tackling this is wearing a sweatshirt over your shoulders; not only does it serve as a nonchalant 'just thrown on' accessory, but can also be worn when you find yourself under the chill of air con.

How would you describe your summer wardrobe?

Lots of dresses! Summer doesn't last long here, so I take any chance to wear a dress when I can. I recently bought a floaty white cotton dress from Sofie d'Hoore, and it's my dream dress so you'll probably find me in that for the remaining summer months.

What is your hero piece for summer and why?

For the past two years, it's been a cropped boxy Margaret Howell shacket. The nature of the jacket makes it timeless and it's the ideal layer to wear over dresses, although I'm going through a sports-inspired phase at the moment and love pairing with cotton shorts.

Tell us one item that's currently on your summer wish list.

Continuing my sports-inspired theme, I'm on the lookout for a navy pleated skirt that sits just above the knee to pair with white trainers and ankle socks. Can you tell I've been watching Wimbledon?
Sara Brown, designer and podcaster



What do you wear when tackling humidity and dealing with air con during summer?

It's all about loose layers. When I was working in Italy the contrast between the heat outside and the air con inside was intense, so I would wear sleeveless loose dresses when I was outside but always made sure I had a cute cardigan to layer on at my desk. I look to cotton and linen and avoid synthetic fabrics as these always seem too sweaty. When I'm on holiday I'm the type of girl who wears her swimwear as underwear (Alpine Butterfly has super cute ones) just in case I get near water so I can beat the heat and cool off with a swim. I'm such a water baby.

How would you describe your summer wardrobe?

Definitely full of colourful and printed lofty dresses, and throw-on kaftans always styled up with a pair of comfy sandals. This year my obsession is Teva Hurricane Drift sandals in lemon yellow. I also like to play with conversational fruit prints in the summer, I love an oversized tropical shirt styled back with my pale coloured jeans.

What is your hero piece for summer and why?

My hero piece is a bit of a necessity for a plus-size girl in the summer. I will always pair any dresses with anti-chafing shorts underneath as no one wants summer chub rub. I am on the hunt for some fun bright coloured pairs that you don't mind being visible if you're in a shorter dress.

Tell us one item that's currently on your summer wish list.

I am after a cute bucket-style hat that actually fits me and looks good. I love all the hats that Laura Jackson has been wearing recently, I think they are Ganni. So one of those in a colourful print would be perfect.
Charlie May, designer



What do you wear when tackling humidity and dealing with air con during summer?

I’m always layering my pieces so they can be easily interchanged between situations. A tank top under a shirt which can be buttoned up when it’s chilly in the office or undone and worn as a jacket, then whipped off when you need to travel or be in the heat.

How would you describe your summer wardrobe?

I have lots of tiny Nanushka tops and shirts by Jh Zane or COS that I wear with light fabric wide leg trousers. I interchange all these depending on mood but it’s always my go-to look.

What is your hero piece for summer and why?

My Issey Miyake Pleats Please trousers save me through summer, as they seem to retain warmth when it’s cold but flow and let heat out when it’s hot too.

Tell us one item that's currently on your summer wish list.

A really great pair of shorts. I’m very picky and still haven’t found the perfect pair! Though I'm loving Tibi shorts right now, they're on my Net-A-Porter wish list.
