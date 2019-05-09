Surf's Up! This Season, We're Channelling Our Inner Beach Bum

Tie-dye aside, the tubular trend was most palpable at Etro, whose SS19 show – aptly called 'Pacific Zen' – drew inspiration from far-flung coastal paradises, from the "sport-minded and sun-kissed" of Venice Beach to "the postcard perfect landscape of Hawaii". With models wearing The Endless Summer-esque paisley print scarves wrapped around wrists, knitted beanies and patchwork denim, the show had us itching to take a gap year. Speaking of fresh graduates finding themselves, Baja jackets are now less Camden market and more catwalk-approved, with The Elder Statesman, Amiri and Adaptation each turning out versions, all available at Net-A-Porter.