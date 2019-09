Surf's Up! This Season, We're Channelling Our Inner Beach Bum

Also seen at R13 were the new summer accessory du jour. Part bucket hat, part sunhat, it's cotton, tie-dye and wide-brimmed but floppy, and everyone from Rejina Pyo to Mango is in, leaving you no excuse to neglect sun protection this season. Elsewhere in the world of accessories, if you thought shell jewellery had its moment in the sun last summer, think again: the micro-trend has only gained momentum this season, with Tohum creating the most collectable gold-plated pieces around. They've reached sandals, too, with & Other Stories offering some of the sweetest shell shoes going. If shells aren't your thing, check out Mikia, a '90s label producing multi-stone beaded necklaces and bracelets, sure to suit salty hair and sun-soaked skin.