Why did Lulu want to work with ASAI after his debut show? "A Sai is a sensitive thinker who beautifully lifts up his Asian heritage, but never in a heavy way - there's a lot of humour going on." While his collections explore the intricacies and nuances of his British-Chinese-Vietnamese heritage, and his experience as a second-generation Londoner , it's his signature tie-dye pieces that have recently caught the attention of Instagram's coolest, with ASAI's kaleidoscopic 'hot wok' tops cropping up at Notting Hill Carnival this month. "The vision is modern, fresh, and really wild - and girls look hot in it," Lulu explains.