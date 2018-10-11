We Went Behind The Scenes Where Fashion's Biggest Names Are Made

There are many reasons to be proud of London's fashion industry – from heritage brands like Burberry to new-gen designers like Molly Goddard and Matty Bovan – but one thing that sets the capital's style apart is its celebration of new talent.
Fashion East, a pioneering nonprofit established in 2000 by Lulu Kennedy, leads the pack. Each season, Kennedy and a panel of experts choose a new set of menswear and womenswear labels, nurturing the designers and helping them with everything from financial backing and show production to mentoring and PR.
Previous success stories include House of Holland, Gareth Pugh and Roksanda Ilincic, and this season, the showcase proved as exciting as ever. We asked the creatives behind the brands ASAI, Charlotte Knowles and Yuhan Wang about the soundtrack to their design process, the inspiration for their SS19 collection, and the funniest thing to happen at fashion month.
Click through to meet the designers and watch an exclusive backstage video, showing all the fun of fashion week and more.