The tank top has had plenty of pop culture moments since the '90s, of course: Tony Soprano with his sharklike smile; Eminem in 8 Mile; a braless Jennifer Aniston, abs of steel just visible; Miley Cyrus being extra as hell, swinging on a literal wrecking ball; Michelle Obama's glorious arm flexes...the list goes on. So how are fashion's coolest styling the tank today? Alyssa Coscarelli , fresh from getting the cut of 2019 – the curly bob – kept things easy with a chain necklace, but went for a racer-style neckline. "It's a classic. Throwing on a white tank in the summer just feels timeless, and always looks cool without trying too hard. Also – it's so dang hot! On days that brush 100 degrees Fahrenheit, everything else just feels too fussy. Plus, with the no-bra movement I've embraced for years now, there's no better match than a ribbed tank top."