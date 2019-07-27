Problematic nicknames aside, the tank top has endured as a wardrobe staple and as we grow fatigued with in-your-face logomania, we're seeing a return to the simplicity of the '90s. Look to Bottega Veneta's aesthetic under creative director Daniel Lee – Phoebe Philo fans are turning to the brand since her departure from Celine – which champions simple, well-cut pieces in neutral hues, tank tops included. Cast your mind back to the '90s, and you'll remember that a black or white vest was worn by every actress and off-duty model worth their salt: Drew Barrymore, with brown lip liner and a kicky bob; Angelina Jolie, leather trousers tight, Billy Bob Thornton tattoo exposed; Kate Moss and Mark Wahlberg in that Calvin Klein campaign. There's no denying it: tank tops are sexy as hell, and it's all down to their simplicity. Throw one on and go, no fuss needed.