Pete Davidson Has A New Summer Job: Modelling For Alexander Wang

Vogue also reports that Wang’s collection was inspired by iconic ‘90s fashion designers Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, and Donna Karan. Davidson appeared in the Klein “act” of the show, wearing Wang’s tribute to the designer in the form of a white undershirt. That use of white also has a different meaning for Wang: he told the publication that white also represents the suffragette activists, who wore the colour as a symbol of their activism.